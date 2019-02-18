



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The online ride-hailing service Uber is reportedly gearing up to go public. The company recently unveiled some of its key financial data from 2018.

Last year, Uber booked $50 billion in rides and meal delivers but even that total wasn’t enough to keep the company out of the red.

Uber posted a $1.8 billion loss.

The company blamed the loss on investments outside of their core business – like bicycles, scooters and shipping.