



ROCHELLE PARK, N.J. (CBS) — A man was arrested in Bergen County, New Jersey, Thursday during an attempted burglary after mistaking a police car for his Lyft ride, police say. Rochelle Park police responded to a call of a burglary just after 10 p.m., when residents awoke to the sound of someone attempting to open their rear door.

As the couple investigated, they saw the male suspect on the second floor of their Catherine Street home.

After being seen, 28-year-old Nicholas Maziot allegedly fled out a second-story window, jumping from the roof to the ground.

Shortly after police responded to the initial call, a male matching the suspect’s description emerged from an Oldis Street backyard.

Police say Maziot ordered a Lyft ride in an attempt to flee the area.

But unfortunately for him, he mistook a Maywood police vehicle as his Lyft, as he later said the Lyft driver arrived at the same time police did.

Maziot, who police say is homeless, was positively identified and taken into custody.

Police say he later confessed to detectives, and that he believed no one was home at the time.

Maziot has been charged with burglary, trespassing and attempt of theft, among others.