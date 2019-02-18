



CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The trash has been overflowing for weeks and it stinks. It’s hard to not smell a big whiff of the garbage just stepping outside.

“It makes me not want to live here anymore, it’s disgusting,” one resident said.

More than 30 dumpsters at the Crestbury Apartments in Camden are overflowing with trash.

“It’s kinda embarrassing for us to see this,” one man said.

Eyewitness News saw several cats looking for dinner in the garbage Monday night.

Hundreds of people live at the apartments and say they’ve been dealing with these trash troubles for too long.

“It’s been like this for two, three weeks, almost a month,” one man said.

“I seen a raccoon come in this one. You see all rodents,” one woman said.

“Forcing people to live under these conditions in the city of Camden is unacceptable,” Camden County freeholder director Louis Cappeli said.

Cappeli told Eyewitness News the property owner owes Waste Management money, which is why the trash has not been removed.

“But it’s on the owners of that property to make sure the trash is collected,” Cappeli said.

Eyewitness News discovered the property owner is a corporation called Winn Residential. Now, officials promise to take action.

“We’re gonna find out the names of the owners of the corporation and we’re gonna find where they live and print their pictures in the local newspapers. We’re gonna put their name and after their name we’re gonna put ‘slumlords,’ because that’s what they are,” Cappeli said.

Starting first thing Tuesday morning, Camden County and city health inspectors will arrive at the apartments to investigate what happened and issue fines, if necessary.

Camden County officials say Waste Management will also come around 8 a.m. to collect the trash as a courtesy.

People who live at the Crestbury Apartments say that can’t come soon enough.