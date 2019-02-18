



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A growing trend is to treat animals with potentially therapeutic components found in marijuana. Experts say there hasn’t been enough research to show whether or not this is safe.

To be clear, these products made for pets aren’t marijuana, but they do contain CBD — that’s the non-psycho-active element of pot that can be therapeutic.

Some pet owners swear by them.

Two-and-a-half-year-old Kogi is very attached to his family and doesn’t like it when they leave him all alone.

“It’s worse when we both leave together,” owner Kelly Alto said.

Alto says after researching online how to help Kogi’s severe separation anxiety, she and her fiance decided to try hemp oil, specially made for pets.

“Before using it, we would be able to hear him like squealing and barking and jumping up and scratching on the door, and since using it, we would be able to get down the hall and not hear him freaking out,” she said.

Several companies are now making pet products that use CBD, one of the active ingredients found in hemp and cannabis plants that can affect mood, health and bodily functions.

The health claims include relieving pain and anxiety and reducing seizures in epileptic animals.

The products do not contain THC, which gives marijuana psycho-active effects, but the FDA has not approved these products for animals.

“As there’s more money in cannibals and marijuana, I think we’ll get better studies which can really show us what the potential is, because there is potential, but it’s early,” holistic veterinarian Dr. Jonathan Salkind said.

Alto believes the effects for Kogi have been positive so far.

“The dose that we give him is two to three drops,” she said.

They believe it’s a healthy way to help soothe their dog’s distress.

CBD products from hemp, not marijuana, are legal in every state and most can be purchased online.

But there’s another issue with real pot, now that it’s legal in more states.

Vets say a growing number of mostly dogs are getting into their owner’s stash, and that can be dangerous.

Whether or not CBD products work for animals hasn’t been thoroughly researched.

Just like with people, sometimes it’s helpful — especially for pain — but won’t work for everyone, people or pets.