



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man in his early 20s was shot and killed in the city’s Kensington section Monday afternoon. Police say the victim was shot nine times in the back and three times in the buttocks.

The man was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:42 p.m.

Police responded to the scene on the 1800 block of E. Monmouth Street just before 2:30 p.m.

An arrest has been made, according to police.