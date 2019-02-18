



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting inside a Southwest Philadelphia home that sent a 16-year-old girl to the hospital with critical injuries. Officers responded to a home on Whitby Avenue near S. 56th Street just after 1 a.m. Monday.

They found the teen girl with gunshot wounds to her hand and neck. Officers rushed her to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where she is in critical, but stable condition.

16Y/O GIRL SHOT in the hand & neck inside a home near S. 56th St & Whitby Ave in #SWPhilly just after 1am. Teen is critical, but stable. 8 other minors were inside the home, no adults. @PhillyPolice say teens & pre-teens are not being forthcoming about what happened. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/D3RmZIDFlF — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) February 18, 2019

Police are questioning eight other minors who were inside the home. They claim to be related to the victim, but are reportedly not being forthcoming with investigators about what happened.

“When we arrived there were multiple juveniles inside and no adult, so we’re investigating that,” Capt. Scott Drissel. “We have no ballistic evidence, from what we see inside the house, but they will be looking at what happened in there, interviewing witnesses et cetera.”

Police have not yet recovered the gun. They are looking for the parents or guardians of all of the children and are working to get a search warrant to be able to search the home for evidence.