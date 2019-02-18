



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get ready for the biggest supermoon of the year. Starting Monday night, the full moon will brighten skies.

It will also look huge because of how close it is to Earth.

The supermoon will reach its peak Tuesday morning at 10:54 a.m., but it won’t be visible to our area then.

Instead, check the skies Monday and Tuesday nights for the best views.