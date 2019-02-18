Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Monday is Presidents’ Day, and Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center is celebrating the holiday with free admission!
Visitors can learn the role of the chief executive, what it takes to be commander-in-chief, and learn more about the election process.
There’s also a kids town hall and presidential trivia.
You can even dress up as your favorite president.