



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A portion of Ridge Avenue remains closed in East Falls but residents water has been restored after repairs on a broken water main. The trouble started when the water main near Ridge and West Allegheny Avenues broke and flooded several streets at 1 a.m. on Friday.

Water Main Break Closes Portion Of Ridge Avenue In East Falls

Crews fix water main break on 3500 block of W Clearfield St, & another on 4000 block of Ridge Ave in the East Falls section of #Philadelphia; Residents living on 3 city blocks without water. Clearfield to stay closed at least until the end of the day@CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/lBkUX6Itna — Chantee Lans CBS Philadelphia (@ChanteeLans) February 15, 2019

Crews are expected to return to the scene on Saturday morning, then reopen that section of Ridge Avenue to traffic.