  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    09:00 AMLucky Dog
    09:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    10:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    10:30 AMThe Inspectors
    View All Programs
Filed Under:East Falls, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A portion of Ridge Avenue remains closed in East Falls but residents water has been restored after repairs on a broken water main. The trouble started when the water main near Ridge and West Allegheny Avenues broke and flooded several streets at 1 a.m. on Friday.

Water Main Break Closes Portion Of Ridge Avenue In East Falls

Crews are expected to return to the scene on Saturday morning, then reopen that section of Ridge Avenue to traffic.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s