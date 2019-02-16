Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A portion of Ridge Avenue remains closed in East Falls but residents water has been restored after repairs on a broken water main. The trouble started when the water main near Ridge and West Allegheny Avenues broke and flooded several streets at 1 a.m. on Friday.
Water Main Break Closes Portion Of Ridge Avenue In East Falls
Crews are expected to return to the scene on Saturday morning, then reopen that section of Ridge Avenue to traffic.