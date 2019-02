PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Crews are working on a water main break in East Falls, Friday.

The break happened just after 1 a.m. near Ridge Avenue and West Allegheny Avenue.

Ridge Avenue is blocked in both directions from West Clearfield Street to Roosevelt Boulevard.

#CommuterAlert There's a water main break CLOSING Ridge Ave in #EastFalls. Ridge is closed between Clearfield St & the Blvd. Take Kelly or MLK. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/TflAaVrR7j — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) February 15, 2019

Water has been shut off in the area while crews make repairs.

No word on when the road will reopen.