



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Road closures and restrictions on pedestrian movements during a heavy equipment helicopter lift operation in Center City will impact all SEPTA modes of transportation on Sunday. The temporary service changes will be in effect from 4 a.m. till 3 p.m. on Feb. 17.

The border of the area affected includes north by Arch Street, south to Chestnut Street, west to 21st Street and east to Broad Street.

This border creates limited access to street-level entrances and exits for the Broad Street Line and Market-Frankford lines, City Trolley Routes, and Regional Rail at Suburban Station – and 13 bus routes will operate with detours.

Broad Street and Market-Frankford Lines will operate with regularly scheduled service but restrictions will force the closure of most street-level entrances and exits for City Hall and 15th Street Stations.

Customers can access both lines from the City Hall Courtyard head houses and Center City Concourse will remain open. Customers will be able to utilize the free interchange between these lines and City Trolley Routes.

Trolley routes 10, 11, 12, 34, and 36 will bypass 19th Street in both directions and most street-level entrances and exits for 15th Street will be closed. Customers can access the Center City Concourse at 13th and Market Streets or by using the City Hall Courtyard head houses.

Street-level access to Suburban Station will be available only on JFK Boulevard at 16th, 17th, and 18th Streets. Elevator access will be available at the entrance at 16th Street and JFK Boulevard. There will be no impact to Jefferson Station entrances and exits and Regional Rail service will follow normal schedules.

Riders who use SEPTA bus routes in Center City should expect delays and detours. Detours are planned on Routes 2, 4, 16, 17, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 44, 48, 124, and 125.

