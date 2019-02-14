



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia is one step closer to banning cash-free businesses in the city. City council on Thursday passed a bill today that would outlaw stores that only take credit cards.

Anyone caught breaking the law could be fined up to $2,000.

Councilman Proposes Bill To Ban Cashless Businesses In Philadelphia

Councilman Bill Greenlee proposed the bill last week.

“You don’t have a credit card, well you can go to 7-Eleven,” said Councilman Greenlee. “With all due respect to 7-Eleven, that salad might have been sitting there for two days in a carton but that’s OK for you because they’ll accept cash, but we don’t. If it’s not discrimination, its elitism and government has a lace to get involved in it.”

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has to decide if he will sign the bill.