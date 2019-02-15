Filed Under:Local TV


Delaware County, Pa. (CBS) – A Glenolden woman is accused of falsely posing as an elderly woman’s daughter and stealing $74,000 of dollars from her.

Police say Regina Maggio, 51, posed as a 92-year-old woman’s daughter and power of attorney to gain access to her financial accounts.

Maggio is charged with theft by deception, theft by unlawful taking, access device fraud and forgery. All felony offenses.

She is currently behind bars.

