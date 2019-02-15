



TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – Authorities say they’ve captured a New Jersey man who allegedly made numerous phony emergency “swatting” calls for more than a year.

Treyvon Holt is facing more than 15 charges in connection with the calls that started in December 2017. It wasn’t known Friday if the 22-year-old Trenton man has retained an attorney.

Police say Holt made 17 false calls overall, prompting significant police responses in Mercer and Burlington counties. The calls included reports of shots fired, children not breathing, armed home invasions and burglaries in progress.

Authorities say Holt initially was identified through subpoenas to a phone service provider after making two fake 911 calls on Jan. 22.

Officials say the large law enforcement responses associated with swatting calls brings the risk of danger to officers and residents.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.