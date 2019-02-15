  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – Authorities say they’ve captured a New Jersey man who allegedly made numerous phony emergency “swatting” calls for more than a year.

Treyvon Holt is facing more than 15 charges in connection with the calls that started in December 2017. It wasn’t known Friday if the 22-year-old Trenton man has retained an attorney.

Police say Holt made 17 false calls overall, prompting significant police responses in Mercer and Burlington counties. The calls included reports of shots fired, children not breathing, armed home invasions and burglaries in progress.

Authorities say Holt initially was identified through subpoenas to a phone service provider after making two fake 911 calls on Jan. 22.

Officials say the large law enforcement responses associated with swatting calls brings the risk of danger to officers and residents.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s