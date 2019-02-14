



DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after admitting to murdering his 14-year-old cousin. Colin Haag, 21, pleaded guilty to killing his teen cousin, Autumn Bartle. The young girl was stabbed more than 100 times.

There were hugs and tears inside the Bucks County Courthouse after Haag pleaded guilty to killing Autumn. Her father told the judge during his impact statement he feels empty inside every day.

Autumn’s grandmother, Nancy Larison, and many family members wore t-shirts with her photo on them during the guilty plea that read “Justice for Autumn.”

According to police, Autumn was found in her home on Sycamore Avenue in Croydon in March 2018, suffering from more than 100 stab wounds and a gunshot wound. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died three days later.

On Thursday, Haag admitted to first-degree murder in front of a judge and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“He should die but that’s too good for him,” said Larison. “He should go to prison and suffer.”

Prosecutors say Haag took the guilty plea in exchange they wouldn’t recommend the death penalty. They said that justice was served.

“She was a unique individual and God only knows what she could have been,” said assistant district attorney Jennifer Schorn.

On top of life in prison without parole, Haag was sentenced to 30 additional years in prison for other crimes related to the murder.