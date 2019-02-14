



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A student has been hospitalized after being injured during a fight involving scissors at Lincoln High School in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia, police say.

Police were called to the high school on the 3200 block of Ryan Avenue at 9:30 a.m.

According to the Philadelphia School District, a 20-year-old female student was cut on her face by another female student with a pair of scissors during a fight.

The victim suffered a surface cut under one eye and was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in stable condition.

Police have taken the suspect into custody and recovered the weapon.

There is no word on what led to the altercation.