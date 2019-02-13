



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating two suspects who allegedly held up a man at gunpoint, forced him to withdraw money from an ATM and then stole his car. Police say the two suspects approached the 36-year-old victim on the 3200 block Amber Street around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 30.

Police describe the suspects as a Hispanic man and a Black man.

According to police, the Hispanic man forced the victim into his car at gunpoint.

The suspects then drove the victim to multiple locations where the victim was forced to withdraw $500 from an ATM.

The victim was then taken to another Wawa on Aramingo Avenue to withdraw more money, but the suspects drove off in the victim’s car, along with his iPhone 8 and MacBook Air computer, which were inside the vehicle.

The victim’s car was later found unattended at Emerald & Cambria Streets in East Kensington.

If you see these suspects, do not approach, contact 911 immediately.