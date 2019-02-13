



HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities in Delaware County say a 17-year-old is in custody and being charged as an adult in connection to a shooting that left an 18-year-old Haverford High School student fighting for his life. Police say they believe an argument over an ounce of marijuana led to the shooting.

Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun Copeland announced Wednesday that 17-year-old James McCauley has been charged with attempted homicide in the shooting of Marquis Mays.

Two other teens are being questioned by police.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Rose Tree Lane and Glen Gary Drive in Havertown around 8:17 p.m. Tuesday. Police say Mays was shot in the face and transported to an area hospital, where he remains in critical condition. Police say McCauley was arrested after he left his house Wednesday morning to go to school.

Copeland says a bullet remains lodged in Mays’ neck.

Haverford Township Police say Mays and two other men had met up at the location for a drug deal.

“At some point there was an altercation with the people he was supposed to meet. There was two other people in that car. At some point, during that altercation, he was shot in the face,” said Haverford Police Chief John Viola.

Police say Mays is a football and track star at Haverford High School.

Investigators are checking video from nearby security cameras.