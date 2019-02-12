



WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A Wilmington Police officer is accused of raping a woman in his patrol vehicle while on duty. Wilmington police say Cpl. Thomas Oliver Jr., who has been suspended from the department, was arrested and charged with rape, extortion and official misconduct on Tuesday.

Police say the incident occurred on Oct. 16, 2018, while Oliver was on duty.

According to authorities, Oliver, who was in uniform and driving a marked patrol vehicle, pulled up alongside a woman on the 700 block of East 9th Street and told her to sit in the front passenger seat of his car.

Police say the victim told officers that Oliver exposed himself to her, told her he had an active warrant for her arrest, and would only let her go if she performed a sex act on him.

Police say the woman did perform the sex act on Oliver and he allowed her to leave the patrol vehicle.

“The charges that have been filed are deeply troubling and disheartening,” said Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy. “The charge that one of our officers abused his authority to victimize a member of the public in this manner is sickening.”

Oliver was suspended immediately after the department received the complaint from the victim.

Oliver was arraigned Tuesday on $66,000 cash-only bail.

If anyone has information on this incident or Oliver, contact police at 302-576-3632.