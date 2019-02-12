Filed Under:Local, Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for the gunman who critically injured a 39-year-old man in front of his own home in West Philadelphia.

The victim was shot several times inside his minivan near 55th and Christian Streets at about 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say the victim described the gunman before he was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are also collecting surveillance video from neighborhood businesses.

