PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for the gunman who critically injured a 39-year-old man in front of his own home in West Philadelphia.
The victim was shot several times inside his minivan near 55th and Christian Streets at about 11:30 p.m. Monday.
Police say the victim described the gunman before he was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.
Investigators are also collecting surveillance video from neighborhood businesses.