



DELRAN, N.J. (CBS) — Former Eagles wide receiver Jason Avant is staying busy in his post-playing days, and he’s not slowing down. Avant is jumping headfirst into becoming an entrepreneur.

Avant opened his second Launch For Trampoline Park location in Delran on Tuesday. In March 2017, he opened his first Launch For Trampoline Park in Deptford, New Jersey and will be opening a third in Newark, Delaware by the end of 2019.

“I always knew football wouldn’t last forever,” said Avant. “I enjoyed my time in Philadelphia, I enjoyed my time playing and I’m thankful and grateful, but I knew it was just a means to get me to the place that I wanted to be, which is an entrepreneur. Launch gave me the opportunity to do just that.”

The Delran location will be in the Greenleaf at Delran retail center and has more than 35,000 square feet of space.

Launch, a year-round family entertainment and action park, features connected trampolines and has courts dedicated for dodgeball and basketball. The park also features ninja courses, rope courses, virtual reality rooms, foam pits, arcades and more for patrons to enjoy.

“It’s no secret that indoor trampoline parks have become a significant contender in the family entertainment industry, but we’re more than just a trampoline park,” said Avant. “With a variety of activities available, we’re bringing new things to make it interesting for people, offering plenty to do for first timers and enough variety to keep the thrill going for returning guests.”