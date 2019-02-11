



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Wells Fargo Center is getting a new state-of-the-art scoreboard. The first-ever Kinetic 4K center-hung entertainment system will be installed in time for the 76ers’ and Flyers’ 2019-2020 seasons.

Comcast Spectacor teamed with ANC for the new scoreboard.

“Comcast Spectacor is proud to highlight the next phase of the Wells Fargo Center’s ‘Transformation 2020’ initiative with the first Kinetic 4K center-hung ever to be installed in a professional sports venue,” said Valerie Camillo, president of business operations for the Philadelphia Flyers and Wells Fargo Center. “Together with technology partners like ANC and Comcast, the Wells Fargo Center continues to innovate and further our commitment to be the most technologically advanced arena in the world.”

The new system features 65 percent more LED screen real estate than the current scoreboard. Once installed, the Kinetic 4K scoreboard will feature more than 6,600 square feet of 4mm LED video technology — which will be the most in any arena that hosts both NBA and NHL games.

The scoreboard is part of a $250 million multi-year transformation to Wells Fargo Center that started in 2017.