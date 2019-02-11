Filed Under:Blue Mountain, Local TV


CARBON COUNTY, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Officials say a 21-year-old man died after a fall at a ski resort in the Lehigh Valley, the third death at a ski resort in the area this year.

Blue Mountain spokeswoman Tricia Matsko says the skier fell after going over a snow jump on a beginner’s trail around 6 p.m. Sunday.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at Palmerton Hospital.

An autopsy is planned.

80-Year-Old Man Dies Following Skiing Incident At Camelback Mountain, Ski Resort Says

Matsko says the man wasn’t wearing a helmet.

A week earlier, 80-year-old Rudolf Huber died of complications from injuries sustained in a fall while skiing at Camelback Resort in Tannersville.

Seventeen-year-old Connor Golembiewski, of Flemington, New Jersey, died after falling off a chairlift at Blue Mountain on New Year’s Day.

Comments
  1. Lucy Einstein says:
    February 11, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    Stay indoors, it’s safer.

