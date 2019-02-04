



MONROE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – An 80-year-old man has died after being involved in a skiing incident at Camelback Mountain, the ski resort says.

Rudolf Huber, a long-time season pass holder at the ski resort, suffered traumatic injuries following a skiing incident around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday.

Camelback Ski Patrol provided first responder care to Huber before transporting him to Pocono Medical Center.

The victim succumbed to his injuries one day after sustaining them on Feb. 3.

“The entire team of Camelback Resort extends our heartfelt sympathies and support to the family and friends of Rudolf ‘Rudi’ Huber. We ask that privacy and respect be provided to the family and friends of Rudi Huber during this difficult time,” said Brian Czarnecki, President and COO of Camelback Resort.