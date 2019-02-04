BREAKING:Man Charged With Homicide After 71-Year-Old Mother Found Dead Inside Home, Police Say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMMan with a Plan
    9:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Camelback Mountain, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – An 80-year-old man has died after being involved in a skiing incident at Camelback Mountain, the ski resort says.

Rudolf Huber, a long-time season pass holder at the ski resort, suffered traumatic injuries following a skiing incident around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday.

Camelback Ski Patrol provided first responder care to Huber before transporting him to Pocono Medical Center.

Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty To Trafficking Protected Turtles 

The victim succumbed to his injuries one day after sustaining them on Feb. 3.

“The entire team of Camelback Resort extends our heartfelt sympathies and support to the family and friends of Rudolf ‘Rudi’ Huber. We ask that privacy and respect be provided to the family and friends of Rudi Huber during this difficult time,” said Brian Czarnecki, President and COO of Camelback Resort.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s