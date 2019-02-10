



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dramatic video shows a house collapse in the city’s Fishtown section last week. Officials say crews were performing demolition work at 633 East Thompson Street, but the contractor did not follow proper safety rules, such as there not being an engineer on site.

The unsupervised work in the basement of the building also undermined the structural integrity of the adjoining house at 635 East Thompson Street, according to the Department of Licenses and Inspections.

The department determined that both structured were in danger of imminent collapse and ordered their demolition.

SUV Hits Gas Line Outside Soccer Building In Manayunk, Police Say

And while the house at 633 East Thompson Street was being demolished, both structures collapsed.

There were no injuries.

LNI is investigating the contractor that was performing the initial basement work.