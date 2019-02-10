  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe 61st Annual Grammy Awards
    11:30 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Sunday
    12:05 AMJeep Sports Zone
    12:35 AMJoel Osteen
    01:07 AMAccess
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dramatic video shows a house collapse in the city’s Fishtown section last week. Officials say crews were performing demolition work at 633 East Thompson Street, but the contractor did not follow proper safety rules, such as there not being an engineer on site.

The unsupervised work in the basement of the building also undermined the structural integrity of the adjoining house at 635 East Thompson Street, according to the Department of Licenses and Inspections.

The department determined that both structured were in danger of imminent collapse and ordered their demolition.

SUV Hits Gas Line Outside Soccer Building In Manayunk, Police Say

And while the house at 633 East Thompson Street was being demolished, both structures collapsed.

There were no injuries.

LNI is investigating the contractor that was performing the initial basement work.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s