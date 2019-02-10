Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An SUV hit a gas line in Philadelphia’s Manayunk neighborhood late Saturday night. The single-vehicle crash happened at the Star-Finder Foundation Soccer Building on Main Street.
Police say the driver was trying to park near the building and hit a gas line.
Philadelphia Gas Works shut off the line as a precaution.
The line was not located in a residential area.
No one was injured.