



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An SUV hit a gas line in Philadelphia’s Manayunk neighborhood late Saturday night. The single-vehicle crash happened at the Star-Finder Foundation Soccer Building on Main Street.

Police say the driver was trying to park near the building and hit a gas line.

New Jersey Mother Charged With Murder Of Missing 23-Month-Old Son, Police Say

Philadelphia Gas Works shut off the line as a precaution.

The line was not located in a residential area.

No one was injured.