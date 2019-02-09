  • CBS 3On Air

HORSHAM, Pa. (CBS) — Ten people were injured in a crash between a van and a tractor trailer Saturday morning, police say. The crash happened around 6:10 a.m. at the intersection of Welsh Road and Bethlehem Pike.

Police say an initial investigation revealed that a Ford Econoline van was traveling north on Bethlehem Pike when it struck the side of the tractor trailer, which was disabled at the intersection.

The 10 occupants of the van were taken to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Any witnesses are encouraged to call Sergeant Adam Dunning at 215-643-8284.

