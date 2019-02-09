



BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey mother has been charged in the death of her 23-month-old son, according to police. Nakira Griner, 24, has been charged with first-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child, and other related charges.

Bridgeton Police say Griner reported her 23-month-old son, Daniel Griner Jr., was abducted at 6:36 p.m. on Friday.

A search was initiated and child remains were found in a yard located at 21 Woodland Drive at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say the remains were found in the yard of Nakira Griner’s home.

Griner is being held at the Cumberland County Jail.

An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.