



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new pill is giving millions of diabetics hope that one day it could replace insulin shots. It was invented by researchers at MIT.

Once swallowed, the pill gradually dissolves, then injects insulin or other medicines directly into the stomach wall.

It successfully lowered blood sugar levels in pigs.

Researchers hope to begin human testing within three years.

They say the oral pill could also replace injections for people with cancer or other diseases.