



GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – The Washington Township community is coming together Friday night to make a special event possible for those with special needs.

Liam Bradley, 26, wants to look his best as he prepares for the social event of the year. On the same weekend of the 61st annual Grammys, Calvary Chapel Gloucester County is rolling out the red carpet Friday night.

“‘Night to Shine’ is sort of like a prom,” Bradley said.

“Night to Shine” is a worldwide prom for people of all ages and abilities sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. This year, more than 650 events throughout 20 countries will happen on the same night, providing a first-rate prom experience for more than 100,000 special kings and queens.

Kathy Tierno, a special needs caregiver, is helping her sister, Lilly Tierno, get ready for her second “Night to Shine.”

“She really felt like a celebrity and queen,” Kathy Tierno said.

The best part is, everything is free. From the hair and makeup artists who give the attendees the VIP treatment, to the dresses and tuxedos, to the food and the disc jockey.

Everything for “Night to Shine” is donated by local partners that come alongside the Tim Tebow Foundation.

“They’re angels on earth,” Tierno said. “They’re tremendous. They don’t leave out one little detail.”

This is their night, and they’re ready to shine.

Before the event, Bradley was sporting a Wolfman T-shirt. When jokingly suggested he should wear it at the event, he set the night’s mood.

“Well, you see, after all, I am the party monster,” Bradley said with a laugh.