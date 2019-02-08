  • CBS 3On Air

Filed Under:Local, Pennsylvania SPCA, Valentine's Day


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Pennsylvania SPCA has a reminder for Valentine’s Day this year: don’t forget about rescue animals. The PSPCA announced Friday a new fundraiser that invites people to send a Valentine to a shelter pet awaiting adoption.

A Valentine costs $10 and the shelter will hang it on the pet’s kennel door. Animal lovers have the option of either choose an animal or allowing the shelter to spread the love to animals who receive less attention.

On the PSPCA’s website, animal lovers can also choose which location they want their donation to go to – the Fishtown Center, Lancaster Center, Main Line Animal Rescue, Central PA Center or the Erie Avenue Shelter.

The PSPCA also teamed up with ReAnimator Coffee, which created a special blend called “Puppy Love Blend” and all the proceeds will be donated to the shelter. It will be available at all three Philadelphia locations and also online.

For more information on sending a Valentine to a shelter pet, you can visit the PSPCA’s website: https://www.pspca.org/send-shelter-valentine.

