  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia animal shelter is waiving its dog adoption fees. The Animal Care & Control team of Philadelphia said Thursday its kennels are full and there have not been enough adopters.

Adoption hours are Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sundays.

Generally, ACCT charges an adoption fee anywhere from $16 for senior dogs 7 years or older and up to $100 for puppies 6 months or younger.

Potential adopters can view available dogs online and find more information on the agency’s website at http://www.acctphilly.org/adopt/available/dogs/.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s