



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia animal shelter is waiving its dog adoption fees. The Animal Care & Control team of Philadelphia said Thursday its kennels are full and there have not been enough adopters.

Adoption hours are Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sundays.

FULL HOUSE! Our Kennels are COMPLETELY FULL. All dog adoption fees are waived! *** this is our full house video from last summer, so fortunately the pups pictured have all left the shelter. But we have so many more waiting for you! *** pic.twitter.com/pHw7Zcy9Ve — ACCT Philly (@ACCTPhilly) February 7, 2019

Generally, ACCT charges an adoption fee anywhere from $16 for senior dogs 7 years or older and up to $100 for puppies 6 months or younger.

Potential adopters can view available dogs online and find more information on the agency’s website at http://www.acctphilly.org/adopt/available/dogs/.