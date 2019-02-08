



UNION, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Union Township are searching for a masked gunman who forced a worker to tie up his Taco Bell employees and robbed the fast-food restaurant of thousands of dollars. Police say the armed robbery happened at the Taco Bell on Route 22 last Saturday around 6:30 a.m.

According to police, the suspect came up from behind a Taco Bell employee who was entering the restaurant, ordered him inside and had him tie up his co-workers.

Teen Pleads Guilty To First-Degree Murder For Fatally Shooting Gerard Grandzol In Front Of 2-Year-Old Daughter

The suspect then stole about $5,000 from the restaurant and fled the scene.

The Taco Bell was not yet open so no customers were inside at the time.

Nearby surveillance video showed the gunman getting into an SUV and fleeing eastbound on Route 22.

NJ Senate Committee Approves Bill Allowing Terminally Ill Patients To Seek Medical Assistance To End Their Lives

Anyone with information about this incident can contact police at 908-851-5030.