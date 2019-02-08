  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenager pleaded guilty Friday in the murder of a 38-year-old father who was shot in front of his 2-year-old daughter in 2017. Marvin Roberts, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and other related charges in the shooting death of Gerard Grandzol.

16-year-old Marvin Roberts melon street homicide

Mugshot of Marvin Roberts. (Credit: Philadelphia Police)

Marvin was sentenced to 35 years to life in prison. Marvin’s brother, Maurice Roberts, pleaded guilty last month to third-degree murder and was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison.

Grandzol was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking outside of his Fairmount home in September 2017. Police say Marvin and Maurice Roberts took Grandzol’s wallet and demanded his car keys. Grandzol’s young daughter was in the back seat of the vehicle at the time.

Police say Marvin Roberts shot Grandzol in the head when he refused to hand the car keys over.

Grandzol was a beloved member of the Spring Garden and Fairmount communities.

The deadly encounter at 15th and Melon Streets was captured on surveillance cameras.

