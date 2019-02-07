



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia-bound flight was cancelled Thursday after one of the pilots was arrested on suspicion of being intoxicated, according to American Airlines. Flight AA735 was supposed to go from Manchester, England to Philadelphia.

American Airlines tells Eyewitness News one of the three pilots was arrested.

“American Airlines is aware of an incident involving a member of its crew at Manchester Airport earlier this morning,” the company said in a statement. “The employee was detained and the flight, AA735 to Philadelphia, has been cancelled. Safety is our highest priority and we apologize to our customers for the disruption to their travel plans, we have rebooked them on alternative flights. We are fully cooperating with local law enforcement and further questions should be referred to them.”

The airline booked all of the passengers on different flights.