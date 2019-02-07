



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Video of a controversial arrest by Philadelphia police is going viral on social media. When the video started recording, you see an officer holding a handcuffed woman against a police car.

Words between the two were exchanged.

Then, the officer appears to forcefully grab the woman by her hair, kick out her legs, and take her to the ground.

The incident happened on the 2300 block of Colorado Street in South Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon.

The Philadelphia Police Department says the incident is being investigated.

“The Police Department is aware of a video, depicting the arrest of a citizen, which surfaced on social media yesterday,” the department said in a statement. “We take all matters involving the application of force seriously. Accordingly, the incident is being investigated by the Department’s Office of Professional Responsibility/Internal Affairs Division.”