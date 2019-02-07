Filed Under:Delaware State Police, Glasgow High School, Local, Local TV


NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Multiple fights led to Glasgow High School in Newark being placed on lockdown on Thursday.

Delaware State Police were called to the school on the 1900 block of South College Avenue around 11 a.m. to break up the fights.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure and let out early for the day.

“An increased police presence will be observed throughout dismissal to ensure the safety and security of all students and staff,” high school principal Harold Green said in a statement.

One student is in custody for allegedly pushing a trooper and refusing to comply with commands. All the other students involved in the fights were released to their parents or guardians.

No one sustained injuries in the altercations.

Police are investigating what sparked the fights.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 302-365-8564.

