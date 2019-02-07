



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Several schools in Philadelphia will be seeing a larger police presence after officials say a social media threat was made against 10 schools in the city.

School officials say Philadelphia police intercepted the threat Wednesday afternoon. The anonymous threat was posted on an Instagram account that has since been deactivated, say police. There is no word on what the threat was.

Philadelphia School District spokesman Lee Whack tells Eyewitness News the following schools were mentioned in the threat:

Academy at Palumbo

Franklin Learning Center

School of The Future

Central High School

Andrew Jackson School

Kirkbride School

Mastery Charter School – Thomas Campus (9th & Johnston)

Vare-Washington Elementary

D. Newlin Fell School

Masterman School

Those schools were not placed on lockdown and were in session as normal Thursday. However, the school district and city are providing more police in and around all 10 schools.