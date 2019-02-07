Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Several schools in Philadelphia will be seeing a larger police presence after officials say a social media threat was made against 10 schools in the city.
School officials say Philadelphia police intercepted the threat Wednesday afternoon. The anonymous threat was posted on an Instagram account that has since been deactivated, say police. There is no word on what the threat was.
Philadelphia School District spokesman Lee Whack tells Eyewitness News the following schools were mentioned in the threat:
- Academy at Palumbo
- Franklin Learning Center
- School of The Future
- Central High School
- Andrew Jackson School
- Kirkbride School
- Mastery Charter School – Thomas Campus (9th & Johnston)
- Vare-Washington Elementary
- D. Newlin Fell School
- Masterman School
Those schools were not placed on lockdown and were in session as normal Thursday. However, the school district and city are providing more police in and around all 10 schools.