



NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by two vehicles in Newark Wednesday night, police say. The man was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police responded to Woodlawn Avenue just before 8 p.m. to find the male lying in the roadway, suffering from serious injures.

Police say he was first struck by a 2008 Chrysler Sebring, operated by a 51-year-old man who was traveling westbound on Woodlawn Avenue.

The victim was then struck a second time by a 2009 Kia Sporta traveling eastbound, driven by a 58-year-old woman.

Both vehicles remained at the scene following the crash. The driver of the Chrysler was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crashes, police say.

The pedestrian’s identity has yet to be confirmed, police say.

Woodlawn Avenue between Capitol Trail and Poplar Avenue was closed for nearly three hours while police investigated the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Newark Police at 302-366-7100.