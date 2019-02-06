BREAKING:Haverford High School Evacuated After Threatening Graffiti Referring To Explosive Device Found On Wall
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

CHADDS FORD, Pa. (CBS) — Crews are working to free a person who is trapped after their car wrapped around a business sign in Chadds Ford on Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened on the 100 block of Wilmington West Chester Pike, shortly before 2:30 p.m.

The accident occurred in front of the Auto & Truck Outfitters store.

Video from Chopper 3 shows rescue personnel working to free the individual from the overturned vehicle.

There is no word on what caused the accident.

There is also no word on any injuries.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s