



CHADDS FORD, Pa. (CBS) — Crews are working to free a person who is trapped after their car wrapped around a business sign in Chadds Ford on Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened on the 100 block of Wilmington West Chester Pike, shortly before 2:30 p.m.

The accident occurred in front of the Auto & Truck Outfitters store.

Video from Chopper 3 shows rescue personnel working to free the individual from the overturned vehicle.

There is no word on what caused the accident.

There is also no word on any injuries.

