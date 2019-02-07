



LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities say a knife-wielding man stabbed a person at a Lakewood town hall meeting, and then punched a police officer in the eye. It happened at the township’s municipal building around 11 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police say Reginald Patillo, 47, attacked a Lakewood resident as he entered an elevator on the second flood, stabbing the victim multiple times in the neck and head area.

Police responded to the scene, and while he was being question, Patillo punched one of the officers, police say.

Groom Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Teenage Waitress At His Own Wedding, Affidavit Shows

He was subdued and placed in custody. A knife was recovered from the scene.

The victim and the officer were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Patillo was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault against a law enforcement officers, resisting arrest and weapon charges.

Investigators are looking into the motive behind the attack.