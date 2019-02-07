



RICHBORO, Pa. (CBS) — A groom in Bucks County was arrested at his own wedding for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage waitress, a criminal complaint shows. Matthew Aimers is accused of assaulting the girl during his wedding reception at the Northampton Valley Country Club on Nov. 24.

Northampton Township police responded to a report of an indecent assault on a juvenile that night.

Police say the girl was working as a waitress when the 32-year-old groom approached her during the reception and asked her to go outside.

According to the complaint, Aimers told the girl “we can do whatever you want,” to which she declined and told him that she was working.

Later during the evening, she was ordered by event staff to check supply levels in the women’s bathroom.

When she entered the bathroom, the groom followed her and grabbed her arm, she told police.

The girl says Aimers pulled her into one of the stalls and closed the door. She told police that Aimers started kissing her and assaulting her.

When the groom tried to unbutton her pants, she grabbed his hands and pulled them away, telling him the actions were not welcome.

The groom asked her, “Can you kiss me like you mean it?” and also said “I’ll give you a hundred dollars.”

Eventually, the girl was able to push by the groom and out of the bathroom.

Aimers is facing charges of false imprisonment of a minor, corruption of minors, indecent assault, indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and harassment.