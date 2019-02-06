



CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A man was arrested Tuesday night after police say he stabbed a man and then directed racial slurs at him in Camden. Sixty-six-year-old Rocky Kowalczyk of Woodbury has been charged with Criminal Attempted Homicide, Bias Intimidation and Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose.

The incident happened shortly after 9:15 p.m. Tuesday when Kowalczyk was kicked off a bus on the 1700 block of South Broadway.

There, he got into a dispute with the victim and stabbed him.

Kowalczyk then followed the victim and a witness as they walked away from the area and directed racial slurs at them.

School Bus Driver Accused Of Watching Porn On Cellphone In Front Of Children On Bus

Kowalczyk was located by officers near the corner of Broadway and Morgan Boulevard and was placed under arrest.

The victim was transported to Cooper University Hospital for treatment.