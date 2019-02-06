



SHAMONG TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A school bus driver is accused of watching pornography on his cellphone in front of children on the bus. New Jersey State Police arrested 64-year-old Frank Lafortune, of Burlington Township.

York County Principal Disciplined For Wearing Blackface During Family Feud-Style Game

Police say they were notified Monday by Indian Mills Elementary School staff after two children told their parents they saw Lafortune watching porn on his cellphone before they exited the bus at 8:30 a.m.

The bus was reportedly parked at the time.

Parents Charged After 16-Month-Old Chews On Heroin Baggies, Upper Darby Police Say

Lafortune has been charged with obscenity to minors under the age of 18 and was released pending a court appearance.