SHAMONG TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A school bus driver is accused of watching pornography on his cellphone in front of children on the bus. New Jersey State Police arrested 64-year-old Frank Lafortune, of Burlington Township.

Police say they were notified Monday by Indian Mills Elementary School staff after two children told their parents they saw Lafortune watching porn on his cellphone before they exited the bus at 8:30 a.m.

The bus was reportedly parked at the time.

Lafortune has been charged with obscenity to minors under the age of 18 and was released pending a court appearance.

