



YORK COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A Pennsylvania school district is facing controversy after a picture surfaced online appearing to show a school principal wearing blackface.

The incident happened several months ago in Glen Rock, York County but the photo recently became public.

The principal and faculty were playing a Family Feud-style game as part of a team-building exercise. The principal wore blackface in an apparent effort to imitate Steve Harvey.

“The history of blackface has always been entertainment to white people. That form of entertainment has always been viewed as hurtful and demeaning to black people,” said Sandra Thompson with NAACP. “We have to have more diversity so people have greater understanding and sensitivity because I bet if a person of color was in that room, she would have thought twice.”

The principal was disciplined, but the district has not said how.

School officials did apologize but people are accusing the district of trying to sweep the whole thing under the rug.