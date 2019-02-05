



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia mattress store was raided by federal agents on Tuesday. CBS3 confirmed through law enforcement sources that the nature of the investigation had to deal with narcotics.

One man was detained during the raid.

Eyewitnesses described a “movie-like” scene as armed federal agents came in and out of R&R Mattress Factory Outlet at 2424 Kensington Ave. for hours. Only CBS3 was here for what’s been described the serving of a search warrant.

The building is rented by a company identified in court filings as Glammary Furniture and Bedding, with a return address of this location.

Court filings showed, as recently as 2016, the company had been taken to court by the property’s landlord for $30,000 in back taxes, a water bill and other penalties.

A spokeswoman for the FBI wouldn’t comment on specifics, except to say agents were here to carry out court-authorized law enforcement activity.

A lieutenant at the scene would only say it was a joint federal-local investigation.

People involved with the mattress store have yet to comment.

Agents left the business with boxes, which appeared to be filled with records.

Immediately after agents left the area, the business closed.

No charges have yet been filed in connection to the law enforcement activity here.