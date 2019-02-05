



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman went into premature labor following a crash in Philadelphia’s Overbrook section. The baby was born at just 25 weeks and is now in critical condition.

The crash happened at Haverford and Overbrook Avenues, just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.

#BREAKING Serious accident in #Overbrook has Haverford Ave closed at City Ave. A pregnant woman en route to the hospital went into labor after the incident @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/sG0nVDwp9G — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) February 5, 2019

Police say the pregnant woman and a male driver in a pickup truck were rear-ended by a white Lexus. The impact of the crash caused the Lexus to overturn.

When medics arrived, they had to help deliver the baby.

The man and the mother are in stable condition.

The driver of that Lexus was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI.

The scene of the crash has since been cleared.