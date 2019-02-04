BREAKING:Man With Cerebral Palsy Who Went Missing Last Week During Bitter Cold Found Dead Over Weekend, Police Say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Paypal, Talkers


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a new warning for PayPal users as officials say criminals are now using it to rip people off.

‘Young And The Restless’ Star Kristoff St. John Found Dead

According to officials, scam artists buy products from people online and then send an authentic looking fake PayPal email convincing victims they’ve been paid.

The victims ship the product, only to learn later that they have never received a payment.

A woman in Louisiana says she was scammed out of $3,000 after using PayPal to sell 23 pairs of sneakers.

“We shipped out the shoes and we pretty much waited for them to get there, waited for the payment. It just blows my mind everything was fake,” Indica Mosley.

Man With Cerebral Palsy Who Went Missing Last Week During Bitter Cold Found Dead Over Weekend, Police Say

PayPal says if you think you’re the victim of a scam, you should email them at spoof@paypal.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s