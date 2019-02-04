



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a new warning for PayPal users as officials say criminals are now using it to rip people off.

According to officials, scam artists buy products from people online and then send an authentic looking fake PayPal email convincing victims they’ve been paid.

The victims ship the product, only to learn later that they have never received a payment.

A woman in Louisiana says she was scammed out of $3,000 after using PayPal to sell 23 pairs of sneakers.

“We shipped out the shoes and we pretty much waited for them to get there, waited for the payment. It just blows my mind everything was fake,” Indica Mosley.

PayPal says if you think you’re the victim of a scam, you should email them at spoof@paypal.com.