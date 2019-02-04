



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man with cerebral palsy who went missing last week during the bitter cold was found dead over the weekend. Philadelphia police say the body of 60-year-old Gerald Fomalont was found on the 11000 block of Northeast Avenue on Saturday.

Fomalont, who also had diminished mental capacity, went missing last Wednesday around 6:30 a.m. on the 9900 block of Bustleton Avenue. He left his residence to go to work, but never returned.

Authorities positively identified Fomalont’s body on Monday.

No cause of death has yet to be given.

Police are investigating Fomalont’s death.