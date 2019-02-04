BREAKING:Man With Cerebral Palsy Who Went Missing Last Week During Bitter Cold Found Dead Over Weekend, Police Say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gerald Fomalont, Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man with cerebral palsy who went missing last week during the bitter cold was found dead over the weekend. Philadelphia police say the body of 60-year-old Gerald Fomalont was found on the 11000 block of Northeast Avenue on Saturday.

Fomalont, who also had diminished mental capacity, went missing last Wednesday around 6:30 a.m. on the 9900 block of Bustleton Avenue. He left his residence to go to work, but never returned.

Authorities positively identified Fomalont’s body on Monday.

No cause of death has yet to be given.

Police are investigating Fomalont’s death.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s