



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s starting to feel like spring, which is exactly what Philadelphians have been waiting for – warmer weather and lots of sunshine. CBS3 photojournalist Joe Connors flew a drone through the sky to capture a gorgeous shot of the Schuylkill River on Kelly Drive.

There are still some ice patches on the water which the sun continues to melt and everyone on Kelly Drive is loving it.

It’s the perfect day, with the perfect temperature, to be out running, walking and cycling.

People in Philadelphia are capitalizing on the spring-like weather.

Residents ditched the ice skating rink at City Hall to hang out at the local parks in Center City.

Over in South Philadelphia at Segar Park, in Washington Square West, basketball courts were being used and kids kept busy on the playground.

CBS3 caught up with some people enjoying the weather.

“Oh my God, I was waiting for this so much with kids and bad weather and kids, you have to stay inside and that drives them nuts and it’s just not the best place for a mother,” said one mother.

“Going for a run on this beautiful day, it feels like it’s spring already,” said Laura Keehn.

“It’s awesome,” said one walker. “I’m getting my walk on. I’m enjoying it a thousand percent.”

Patches of ice will continue to melt over the Schuylkill River because it’s expected to be even warmer tomorrow.